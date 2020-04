News 2 is teaming up with local broadcasters this week to raise funds for the Lowcountry Food Bank.

Just $5.00 can provide thirty meals to those in need and help local families in need.

In these times of hardship, some of our neighbors need a helping hand more than ever. Donate from the safety of your home by clicking or tapping here.

Make a donation, and stand with your local broadcasters – United for Lowcountry Food Bank.