Heavy Backpacks: Making sure your child’s book bag is not overloaded

As kids prepare to head back to the classroom, one major concern is how heavy your child’s backpack is when you put in all the textbooks, notebooks and anything else your child will need.

Doctors suggest making sure children use both straps. Your child also should not carry more than 10 to 20 percent of their body weight.

The heaviest things, like books, should be closest to the back and lighter items should be placed up front.

“If you look here, the bottom of the bag is waist level — you don’t want it sagging down and you don’t want it too high up because it’s going to pitch him forward a little more, but when you look at him from the side his head is nicely above his pelvis and waist.”

Doctors also suggest parents go through backpacks to make sure they are not overloaded.