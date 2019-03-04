Marshalls to soon launch online shopping website

MIAMI, FL – FEBRUARY 08: A Marshalls store is seen on February 8, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Marshalls and T.J. Maxx stores have reportedly been told by the retailers’ parent company, The TJX Campanies, that they should not feature Ivanka Trump’s merchandise and to discard signs advertising those products. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Attention, Marshalls shoppers — you’ll soon be able to make purchases online!

TJX Companies, the parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Home Goods, announced last week the website will roll out later this year.

Everything from clothes and jewelry to home decor and shoes will be sold online, but officials say the online store will offer different products than those sold at brick-and-mortar stores, according to Business Insider.

Bloomberg reported that the retailer currently has a website that only offers gift cards, a store locator and other features, but unlike its sister company T.J.Maxx, there’s no option for buying items online.