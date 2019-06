SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — A snow day is a gift in itself for most students.

But, kids in Seekonk got a little extra surprise when their superintendent, Dr. Rich Drolet, closed school via a produced rap video.

It starts with the line, “There’s no school in Seekonk today. The snowflakes are falling our way. Read a book, do what your parents say. And I hope that you have a nice day.”

Take a look:

Not to be outdone, Joseph Case High School had its own closing video.