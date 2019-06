MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) – It was the surprise of a lifetime for a couple of Belle Hall Elementary School students.

The father returned home Friday from Afghanistan for the first time since being deployed.

He dressed up in a squirrel outfit pretending to help the bank for the Squirrel Savings Account when he surprised the children, one of which is a kindergartner, in the school’s cafeteria.

We love seeing surprises like this!