Young New Mexico hunter with incurable disease proves nothing will stop him

A young New Mexico boy isn’t letting an incurable disease keep him from checking things off his bucket list.

One of those items is something many New Mexicans take for granted — hunting. Now, he can do it easily thanks to a very special chair.

Mason Prieskorn, 11, has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. It’s a type of muscular dystrophy that mainly affects boys and weakens the muscles.

“As time goes on, his muscles get weaker and weaker and weaker, and walking becomes more and more difficult,” his dad, Bo Prieskorn explained to KRQE News 13.

Right now, there’s no cure for DMD.

“It’s been a hard adjustment, for myself, seeing my son go through some of these things that he has to go through,” Mason’s mom, Tracey Prieskorn, said. “But there is hope out there.”

So, Mason’s parents are making sure this terrible disease doesn’t hold him back, and a new, $14,000 chair is helping with that goal.

It looks like a mini tank, and it probably makes Mason feel as strong as one. He got it a month ago.

“It’s really fun, it’s very rough though,” he said.

It wasn’t cheap, and insurance didn’t cover a single penny, but it was well worth it.

“We just choose to move forward and whatever it takes to allow him to do whatever we do,” Bo said.

Mason recently went on a youth elk hunt in Las Vegas and his dad posted his professional photos of the hunt to Instagram. Apparently, the internet also loves the chair, with hundreds of people showing their support for Mason.

“It means a lot,” Mason said of the chair.

With the help of a rifle tripod mount from a different company, Mason is able to shoot just like anyone else.

Hunting is something he does often, but this soft-spoken 11-year-old has plenty more on his bucket list, including trips to every single National Park and even skydiving.

The Prieskorns say whenever someone stares at Mason, they just encourage him to smile and wave. After all, he’s just like anyone else and he won’t let DMD define him.

The Prieskorns say they highly support the annual ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign by local firefighters, which benefits the Muscular Dystrophy Association and helps kids like Mason go to the MDA Summer Camp.