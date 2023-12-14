JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Some things out on the roadways just drive you crazy, and here in the Lowcountry, with all our big, beautiful trees and lush vegetation, foliage blocking their view of a turn or roadway is always a top concern.

A turn from Harbor Place Drive onto Harbor View Road on James Island is one of those locations where the view is hampered by bushes that prevent people from seeing oncoming cars as they pull out of their neighborhood.

Drivers say they have to inch out to get a glimpse, and then gun it to not get hit.

One viewer who reached out to News 2 said an easy fix for this state-maintained road would be to keep the tree limbs trimmed year-round. So, we brought that idea to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

A District 6 maintenance engineer with the department, Steven Diamond, said the foliage at the corner is within SCDOT’s right of way. And now, because of our story, he is already taking steps to resolve the issue.

They are notifying the homeowner about the foliage and coordinating with Charleston County’s resident maintenance engineer to get the job done.

What’s driving you crazy on the roads? Send an email to mfee@wcbd.com and explain your issue.