MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A faded speed limit sign in Mount Pleasant will soon be getting a much-needed replacement.

The sign is located on the westbound side of Coleman Boulevard across the roadway from Moultrie Middle School.

One viewer reached out to News 2 after getting a ticket for going too fast in a 30-mph zone, saying the speed limit signage between the merge at Chuck Dawley Blvd. and Shem Creek needs to be improved.

On top of the sign being too hard to see – especially at night – the driver said there are not enough spots where the limit is even posted on that stretch of road.

News 2 brought up replacing the faded sign and adding more speed limit signs with the South Carolina Department of Transportation and the department’s public information officer, Hannah Robinson, was on it right away. She let us know on Wednesday new signs have been ordered and are expected to be installed within the month.

Nice work, SCDOT, for stepping in to get this issue resolved.

What’s driving you crazy on the roads? Send an email to mfee@wcbd.com and explain your issue.