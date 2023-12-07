MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Flooding on Long Point Road has been a source of frustration for many Mount Pleasant commuters.

Local leaders have been working to fix the problem for years. But this week, one resident explained how a simple heads up when water covered the roadway could be a major help.

Muriel Hoeksema has lived near Belle Hall for 15 years. She said when rain and high tides cause Long Point Road to flood near her home – nearly every month – the traffic circle will close to traffic between Highway 17 and I-526 — with no warning. A detour adds miles to their commute.

“When we turn onto Long Point Road, you get all the way down to Boone Hall, and you’re having to do a U-turn, come back, and either go down to Mathis Ferry or wherever,” she said.

Hoeksema added, “It would just be really nice if they could just put a sign at each end where you come in there on the two lanes, where it just says, ‘road closed due to flooding,’ or ‘road closed ahead’ or just something very simple like that.”

News 2 reached out to the Mount Pleasant Police Department who was very receptive to the idea.

Sgt. Ashley Croy said officers understand closing Long Point Road can be a major inconvenience.

Their current protocol is to station vehicles on either side of the closure and to post about the closure on social media.

Because of our story, their traffic division is now looking into extra ways to get the word out like putting signs further up by Whipple Road and even on I-526.

“We’ve also thought about, maybe we can put on the SCDOT signs that Long Point is also closed, so that might help the people coming off of 526,” said Sgt. Croy. “They’re going to put this on our next meeting to look into it further and say what else we can do to help the citizens.”

Considering the road is state-maintained, we brought the concern to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) who said they are aware of the concern and are working closely with the appropriate officials to look into possible enhancements.

