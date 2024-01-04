MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A notorious pothole near a popular Mount Pleasant supermarket has been giving drivers a headache for quite a while, and potentially causing damage to their cars.

If you’ve traveled on the road that runs off Johnnie Dodds Boulevard, behind Melvin’s Barbecue, as you head to Whole Foods or some of the various shops in Patriots Plaza, chances are you’ve seen this large pothole.

One driver, Timothy Schelling, said before a cone was put into place alerting drivers a few weeks ago, the large pothole sat unmarked for months.

“Coming from, say, Trader Joe’s over to the Whole Foods, I use that little side road there, and I’ve noticed multiple times over the past year plus, there’s a giant sinkhole there. It’s a serious road hazard. Especially if it’s filled with water, you could very easily drive through it thinking it’s a puddle, and pretty much lose your front axle,” said Schelling, when describing the issue to News 2.

Our team did some research and found that the stretch of road is not maintained by the state, the Town of Mount Pleasant, or even Charleston County. Rather, the road is privately owned and maintained by a company known as SCG Patriots Plaza LLC.

That company would be responsible for coming up with a plan to fix the large pothole, like contracting a company to have it filled.

We reached out to the company earlier this week about the problem and any possible solutions, but we’re still waiting to hear back.

In the meantime, if you want to report a concern like this in the Town of Mount Pleasant, officials say there is a new way to do so. Just click here, and let the town know about your road-related issues like traffic signal problems or report maintenance issues like potholes, and find out about current projects.

The town’s staff will ensure the information reaches those responsible.

If we hear anything about plans to fix the pesky pothole, News 2 will bring you an update.

