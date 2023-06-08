NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – From traffic patterns to potholes, and stoplights to speeding – some things out on the roadways just drive you crazy.

For one News 2 viewer, it’s a damaged road sign he calls “very dangerous.”

Kevin Hughes reached out to us about this yield sign at the I-526 westbound off-ramp to I-26 eastbound. He said it’s been bent over like this for years.

“You couldn’t tell which direction the sign was pointing. It was kind of pointing out towards the woods, at a 45-degree angle,” Hughes said. “For as long as I can remember, it’s been like that. I come home from work every day that way.”

As a result, Hughes said he sees “close calls” at this interchange almost daily, in a spot that often gets backed up.

“Nobody was slowing down or yielding to the yield sign from either direction, and it just seemed very dangerous,” he said.

News 2 brought these concerns to South Carolina’s Department of Transportation (SCDOT), and within hours, officials were already working to get the sign fixed.

Now, the repaired yield sign stands upright and faces the proper direction, making the merge much safer.

“Thank you again for getting that fixed, and thanks to DOT for getting out there quickly. It’s definitely gotten better. It seems like people are more aware now that that sign’s even there,” Hughes told News 2.

If there is something driving you crazy on the road, don’t hesitate to let us know about it. Email Megan Fee at mfee@wcbd.com.