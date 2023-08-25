DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Dorchester County resident said she is fed up with traveling miles out of the way while waiting for a damaged bridge to be repaired.

“I don’t know, it’s like we don’t mean anything. I’m just like, are they ever going to repair it? Is it going to be like this at Christmastime?”

Sharon Lee said the bridge over Four Hole Swamp on Horseford Road near her home has closed because of a pillar that has given way.

Dorchester County’s website shows the road has been closed to local traffic for over a month with a detour in place.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said its crews are assessing damage that was found during an inspection and are working to determine the next steps for the load-restricted bridge.

“We have to use Horseford Road in order to get anywhere. There’s a lot of us that live out here, and now we’re having to go several miles out of our way. It’s extra miles, its extra time, and for those of us that have to go to work, that’s just inconvenient,” said Lee.

Apart from the workaround, Lee is even more frustrated about a lack of communication from local and state leaders when it comes to the progress of the work.

Outside of some big orange cones, Lee said there has been no signage put up about when roadwork might begin, or any update about when the bridge might be fixed.

“It seems like if you call the county, you just get the biggest runaround, there’s never an answer. So, I said, you know, well, if I’m lucky enough to be selected, maybe News 2 can help us out.”

We shared her concerns for the state-maintained road with the South Carolina Department of Transportation. While officials could not nail down an exact timeline for when the bridge will be fixed, they provided the following comment:

“SCDOT continues to assess the situation to determine the best course of action. We will provide updates when we have information to share, and we appreciate the patience of the community during the closure. While the bridge is closed, the barricades will remain in place and we urge community members not to drive around the barricades.”

