CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – From traffic patterns to potholes, and stoplights to speeding – some things out on the roadways just drive you crazy.

For some News 2 viewers, it’s the lack of proper turn signal use on Lowcountry roadways.

Several viewers reached out to the Count on 2 newsroom with their concerns about drivers not using a turn signal to indicate they are changing lanes or making a turn.

“I’m behind the wheel, and I’m saying to myself, ‘Okay, what is this person doing?’, and I’m trying to read their mind because they’re slowing down unexpectedly,” said Nancy Leon, a Mount Pleasant resident. “Because they’re not using a signal, it’s adding to the problem.”

News 2 brought these concerns to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) to learn more about the risks.

Officials there remind drivers they are required by law to use a turn signal when changing lanes or making a turn. Failing to do so can cause you to be pulled over or ticketed — or worse — cause a collision.

Trooper Nicholas Pye of SCHP Troop 6 gave this example.

“If I had a baseball and I was walking towards you, and just out of nowhere I threw that baseball at you, I can promise you you’re probably not going to catch it,” he said. “Versus, if I walked up and I said…’I’m going to throw this baseball at you,’ then you’re prepared, and you’re probably going to catch it,” he said.

Trooper Pye said it’s also important to keep your signal off when you are not turning.

“I think everyone can relate to this — you’re in a parking lot trying to pull out onto a four-lane highway, there’s a vehicle that’s coming in the far-right-hand lane, and they have their blinker on. And you assume they’re turning, and they pass you,” he said.

Trooper Pye said similar to a seatbelt, using a turn signal can’t necessarily stop all crashes from happening. However, using your blinker properly can help reduce the number of accidents (and amount of frustration) on your commute.

If there’s something else driving you crazy on the road, we’d love to hear about it and get some answers for you. Click here or email Megan Fee at mfee@wcbd.com.