MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Drivers in Mount Pleasant say there’s a problematic traffic pattern that is causing multiple near-accidents almost every day.

Roch Will lives in the Long Point subdivision and calls the roundabout at Long Point Road and Needlerush Parkway a daily problem for him and his neighbors.

He shared a diagram with News 2 explaining that while most people know you must yield at all sides of a roundabout, a turn lane added to this one on the heavily traveled road has confused some drivers.

Will says that many eastbound drivers taking the outer lane all the way around do not realize that you should yield to roundabout traffic. He’s afraid someone could get seriously hurt.

“It almost appears like people think it’s a through road, that they don’t have to yield. There’s plenty of yield signs, the lanes are marked, but I’ve seen, and my neighbors have seen, my wife has seen, many situations that are near misses,” he said.

Will says a possible solution could be changing the traffic pattern.

News 2 reached out to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) for comment. Officials tell us there are not any current projects upcoming for this state-maintained road and say the last review took place in 2019 when signage upgrades were installed.

SCDOT also said if you have a concern about a state-maintained road, you can contact their customer service center by calling 855-467-2368.

We have directed Will and his neighbors to do so, and we’ll update you on any changes made to the roundabout.

If there’s something else driving you crazy on the road, we’d love to hear about it and get some answers for you. Click here or email Megan Fee at mfee@wcbd.com.