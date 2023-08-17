NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Drivers who travel along a stretch of road in North Charleston are frustrated and concerned about faded lane markings they say are simply too hard to see.

News 2 viewer Elizabeth Kerr said she was driving on Rivers Avenue between Cosgrove and McMillan last week for the first time in a while and noticed something was different.

“I was really surprised when I tried to make a left turn off of Cosgrove onto Rivers, and the lane markings were practically invisible in sections. I had a difficult time initially seeing where the lanes actually were,” she explained.

Kerr said the problem is especially dangerous for pedestrians and drivers who are not familiar with the area. She would like both the city and county to be more aware of traffic issues and bring them to the attention of the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT).

News 2’s Megan Fee did exactly that – and got some answers.

“We have a raised pavement marking contractor that should begin work within the next several weeks. US 52 (Rivers Avenue) is included as part of the contract. This will help with lane delineation, especially with nighttime driving,” said SCDOT officials.

