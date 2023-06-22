CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — From traffic patterns to potholes, and stoplights to speeding – some things out on the roadways just drive you crazy.

For many, it’s slowpokes lingering on the left lane on the interstate.

Several News 2 viewers reached out to the Count on 2 newsroom about this issue, saying more needs to be done to get slow drivers to move right.

“I have never seen an area where so many people sit in the left lane like I have here the last several years,” said Anthony Watts, resident of Ladson. “When people are going slow in the left lane, it causes other people to be more aggressive to get around them on the right.”

Watts spends hours on Lowcountry roadways everyday for work. He said getting stuck behind cars on I-26 causes crashes, congestion and frustration.

It’s an issue South Carolina lawmakers have been working to fix for years.

The Move Right Law went into effect in 2021, requiring drivers only use the far left hand lane to pass other cars.

Source: SCHP

In its first year, nearly 500 drivers got a ticket for failing to switch lanes to make way for faster traffic coming up from behind.

However, Watts said the so-called “slowpoke” law may not be enough.

“I think it’s a good first step, but I think the real question is — can local law enforcement and law enforcement around the state actually enforce that,” Watts said.

News 2 brought that question to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).

State Trooper Nicholas Pye of Troop 6 said driving below the speed limit in the fast lane can not only cause accidents, but also make it harder for emergency vehicles to get through.

The Move Right Law is just one of many laws South Carolina drivers are required to know and follow, like wearing a seatbelt, he said.

“Any time a trooper goes out on patrol, we’re looking for numerous violations…When we do encounter someone in that left lane that is in violation, we are going to stop them and handle business,” Trooper Pye said.

Earlier this year, a bill was taken up in the statehouse to raise the fine for driving slow in the left lane from $25 to $100. It passed in the Senate but did not make it through the House.

If there’s something else driving you crazy on the road, we’d love to hear about it and get some answers for you. Click here or email Megan Fee at mfee@wcbd.com.