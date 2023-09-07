RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD) – Each week Lowcountry drivers share concerns about problems on the roadway. We’re diving into an issue this week that one viewer says, if fixed, it could save lives.

Beth Morehead has lived in Ravenel for nearly a decade and said there have been accidents at the intersection of Highway 165 and Hyde Park Road for years.

Records from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office revealed that just over a week ago a man died at the intersection after plowing into oncoming traffic.

Morehead said it’s all because the stop sign west of Highway 165 on Hyde Park Road before you get to the highway is hard to see.

“There’s a stop sign, but it’s often hidden by brush, depending on what time of year it is. And then, of course, in the summer, there’s more brush built up, and there’s trees hanging over it … you just do not know that the stop sign’s coming up,” said Morehead.

News 2’s Megan Fee reached out to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) for answers; however, officials there did not address the question and instead directed Morehead to submit a request to their customer service center.

Morehead has since done that – but it’s not the first time.

She told us that she first contacted SCDOT about this exact issue eight years ago after witnessing a wreck there and was told by the department they would look into it. But she never got a returned phone call.

“DOT still hasn’t cut the brush down. It’s almost insanity that nothing ever is done. I contacted DOT twice about it when we first moved out here, but I got nowhere,” she said.

