LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left one person hospitalized.

According to CCSO, the incident happened on Lincoln Avenue near West Stall Street shortly before 3:00 p.m.

Deputies believe that the suspect drove away from the scene.

There is no ongoing threat to the community.

