Charleston County Sheriff’s Office: Three girls who went missing after getting off bus found safe

LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – UPDATE: The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says that all three girls were found safe in the Summerville area.

ORIGINAL:

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for three girls missing out of Lincolnville as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to CCSO, the girls went missing after getting off of the school bus around 3:48 p.m. in the area of East Ownes Drive.

A possible sighting was reported in the Highway 78 area.

Deputies say that no foul play is suspected at this time.

As of 7:10 p.m., helicopters and K-9s are assisting detectives and patrol deputies with the search.

The missing girls are:

Mariah Smith: Eight-year-old white female with brown hair last seen wearing a purple jacket and camo shirt.

Madison Smith: Nine-year-old female with brown hair last seen wearing a purple shirt with stars and pink pants.

Haydin Jaekle: 11-year-old female with blond hair last seen wearing a green shirt and yellow hoodie.

Anyone with information should call 911.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.