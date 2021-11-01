Deputies responding to shooting near Dollar General on Clements Ferry Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Law Enforcement is responding to a Monday afternoon shooting near the Dollar General and Spinx gas station on Clements Ferry Road.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the call came in around 3:00 p.m.

Two people were shot, their conditions are currently unknown. There is no information on a suspect at this time.

The Dollar General and Spinx have temporarily closed as deputies investigate.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.