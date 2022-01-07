Dorchester County deputies: Man arrested after shooting in kitchen

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that left one person dead.

According to DCSO, deputies were called to a home on Johnson Road shortly after 2:30 p.m.

A witness said that he was in his room when he heard two men walk into the kitchen. The witness said the men spoke briefly, then he heard a loud bang. He came out and found his brother shot, and saw the other man walk out the back door carrying a gun.

The suspect was identified as Nathan Zeigler (62).

Deputies found Zeigler sitting on the back porch of the home and took him into custody.