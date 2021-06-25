FBI: Man wanted for attempted murder of Florida law enforcement officer may be in SC

DAYTONA BEACH, F.L. (WCBD) – The FBI is searching for Othal Toreyane Resheen Wallace who is wanted out of Florida for the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Authorities say that on June 23, Wallace allegedly “shot an officer in the face when the officer was investigating suspicious activity near Wallace’s vehicle.”

Wallace may be in South Carolina and/or has ties to South Carolina.

He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information should call the Daytona Beach Police Department at 1-386-671-5428 or a local FBI office.

