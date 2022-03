DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple Lowcountry law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing three-year-old child on Tuesday night.

Law enforcement from Dorchester, Colleton, Berkeley, and Charleston counties are on site at Kettle Lane off of Highway 78.

According to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), the call reporting the child missing came in around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.