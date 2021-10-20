SLED searching for endangered man last seen in Sumter

SUMPTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Sumter Police Department on Wednesday issued an endangered person advisory for Dennis Michael Selvig (76).

Selvig was last seen at Powhatan Drive in Sumter around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Selvig’s car, a blue 2011 Honda Pilot with SC tag number RZL676 was last spotted around 8:26 p.m. Wednesday near Camden, SC. It was traveling southbound on US 521 South. The car has damage near the right rear wheel.

Selvig is a white male with brown eyes and grey hair. He is 6’0 and weighs 184 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sumter PD at (803) 436-2700.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

