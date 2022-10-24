WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Notice something different in West Ashley? The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus will pitch their tent Tuesday at the Citadel Mall.

The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus will return to Charleston for 10 shows from October 27 through October 30.

The 100-year-old circus travels the country showing off their human cannonball, aerial artists, clowns, and motorcycles.

“This year’s show is packed with breathtaking special effects, arena seating, concert-style sound, and lighting.” David Martin, an agent with Garden Family Shows, said.

The circus features a Kid Fun Zone with camel rides, ponies, slides, a giant bouncy house, and face painting.

The first 100 adult tickets sold are offered at a discount of $14.50.

The shows are as follows:

Thursday, October 27 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 27 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 28 4:30 p.m.

Friday, October 28 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 29 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 29 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 29 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 30 1 p.m.

Sunday, October 30 4 p.m.

Sunday, October 30 7 p.m.

Production will pitch the tent Tuesday morning. Officials say it will take 36 hours to set up.

Tickets can be purchased online at gardenbroscircus.com.

Shows happen rain or shine.