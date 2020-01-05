2020 Golden Globe Awards: Winners and Nominees

WHEN?

Tonight the stars will align as the 2020 Golden Globe awards take place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA.

WHO’S HOSTING?

Ricky Gervais will return to host the show for the fifth time.

He previously hosted the show from 2010-2012 and 2016.

Ricky Gervais

Courtesy: AP

LEGENDS RECOGNIZED

Two legendary careers will also be recognized as Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award.

Tom Hanks

Courtesy: AP

Ellen DeGeneres

Courtesy: AP

NOMINATIONS & WINNERS

Netflix has the lead for total nominations this year thanks to films like “Marriage Story” and “The Irishman”.

HBO has a number of nominations of their own with “Chernobyl” and “Game of Thrones”.

A list of all the nominations and winners can be seen below:

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

“1917”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Marriage Story”

“The Two Popes”

WINNER: “1917”

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

WINNER: Sam Mendes, “1917”

BEST ACTOR – DRAMA

Christian Bale, “Ford v. Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Congratulations to Joaquin Phoenix – Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama – Joker (@jokermovie). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/78Y5FewsLj — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

“Dolemite is My Name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

WINNER: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Congratulations to Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood (@OnceInHollywood) – Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/HhAqooQuYS — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA

Cynthio Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

WINNER: Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Congratulations to Renée Zellweger – Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama – Judy (@JudyTheFilm). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/N1wdbmDmqg — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

BEST ACTOR – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”

Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”

WINNER: Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Congratulations to Taron Egerton – Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – Rocketman (@rocketmanmovie). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/0MC94mgVDH — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

BEST ACTRESS – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go Bernadette”

WINNER: Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Congratulations to Awkwafina (@awkwafina) – Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – The Farewell (@thefarewell). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/9iEB1wEcex — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTON PICTURE

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

WINNER: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

Congratulations to Brad Pitt – Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood (@OnceInHollywood). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/dOp17b7BAx — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE

Annette Benning, “The Report”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

WINNER: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Congratulations to Laura Dern (@LauraDern) – Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Marriage Story (@MarriageStory). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/m0MwxR1gXf — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

BEST SCREENPLAY

“Marriage Story”

“Parasite”

“The Two Popes”

“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

“The Irishman”

WINNER: “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“Motherless Brooklyn”

“Little Women”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Marriage Story”

WINNER: “Joker”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Beautiful Ghosts” – CATS

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – Rocketman

“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2

“Spirit” – The Lion King

“Stand Up” – Harriet

WINNER: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – Rocketman

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Frozen 2”

“The Lion King”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

WINNER: “Missing Link”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“The Farewell”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and Glory”

“Parasite”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

WINNER: “Parasite”

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Killing Eve”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

WINNER: “Succession”

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“The Politician”

WINNER: “Fleabag”

MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

“Catch-22”

“Chernobyl”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“The Loudest Voice”

“Unbelievable”

WINNER: “Chernobyl”

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – COMEDY

Ben Platt, “The Politician”

Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

WINNER: Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – COMEDY

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”

Rachel Brosnahan, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

BEST ACTOR – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Chris Abbott, “Catch 22”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

WINNER: Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – DRAMA

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

WINNER: Brian Cox, “Succession”

BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

WINNER: Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

BEST ACTRESS – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

WINNER: Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Alan Arkin, “Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

WINNER: Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Helana Bonham Carter, “TheCrown”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

WINNER: Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

WHERE TO WATCH?

You can watch the Golden Globes Sunday, January 5 on NBC at 8:00 PM.