CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – October is the perfect time of year to settle in, grab some snacks, and enjoy a scary movie from the comfort of your couch.

Did you know the Charleston area has been home to some bone-chilling films through the years?

As we enter the spooky season, here are five spooky flicks that were shot in Charleston and other areas of South Carolina:

Halloween (2018)

This slasher film starring Jamie Lee Curtis was filmed entirely in the low country. Thats right! Michael Myers was terrorizing our very streets in this 2018 franchise hit.

Locations include: Military Magnet Academy, North Charleston, Hanahan, Fenwick Drive, and President Street in Charleston.

The Long Night (2022)

A couple looking for a quiet weekend away is tormented by a cult and its vicious leader who is carrying out an apocalyptic ritual.

The Strangers (2008)

This film is loosely based on the Manson family Tate murders that happened in the director, Bryan Bertino’s own neighborhood as a child. The scenes were filmed in or around the Florence area.

Filming locations include: Florence and Timmonsville.

The New Daughter (2009)

Kevin Costner stars in this movie about a single father who moved his two daughters to the rural South, when one starts to show strange behavior.

Locations include: Wedge Plantation, McClellanville, and Charleston.

Swamp Thing (1982)

Directed by Wes Craven, who brought you ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ and ‘Scream’. A research scientist is turned into a swamp monster after a violent incident with a special chemical — and it was mostly filmed at Cypress Gardens!

Locations include: Cypress Gardens, Moncks Corner, Charleston.

If you watch any of these films over the October holiday, see if you can spot any familiar landmarks!