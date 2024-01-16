CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Looking for more laughs in 2024? Several famous stand-up comedians are bringing their hit shows to the Lowcountry.

Jan. 21

Co-host of the ‘Giggly Squad’ podcast and solo host of ‘Berner Phone,’ Hannah Berner will bring her stand-up comedy tour to Charleston Music Hall on Jan. 21. The show is set to start at 8 p.m. Her show features takes on life, mental health, marriage, and more. Some fans may know her from Bravo’s ‘Summer House,’ as she was a cast member for three seasons. Berner was also listed on Variety’s “Top Ten Comics to Watch in 2023”. Tickets

Feb. 29

This next performer boasts nearly 7 million YouTube subscribers and is one of the few to sell out Madison Square Garden. Gabriel Iglesias is bringing his unique comedy style to the North Charleston Coliseum on Feb. 29. He has produced numerous comedy specials that aired on services like Netflix and Comedy Central and has racked up over a billion views on YouTube. Tickets

Mar. 29

Katt Williams‘ The Dark Matter Tour will make a stop at the North Charleston Coliseum on Mar. 29. Williams is a veteran of the show business, having won an Emmy for ‘Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series’ for his performance in the show “Atlanta” and recognizable for his character’ Money Mike’ in “Friday After Next.” Tickets

Apr. 6-7

The popular online stand-up comic Leanne Morgan‘s ‘Just Getting Started’ show will be live at North Charleston Performing Arts Center Apr. 6-7 with three performances. Her show features commentary on her life as a mother, woman, and all the experiences in between. Following the conclusion of her tour, you can see Morgan in the Amazon Prime Feature, ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ with Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon. Tickets and Showtimes

May 17

International Comedian Jim Jefferies has booked a spot for his stand-up at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on May 17. The Australian native is known for his longstanding comedy career and starring in “Legit,” which focuses on Jefferies’s character’s journey to make his life and career more ‘legit’ with the help of his pals and their own struggles. Tickets

Jun. 2

David Spade, whose career kickstarted on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in the 90s, will visit the Lowcountry for his ‘Catch Me Inside’ tour at North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Jun. 2. Since he gained notoriety, Spade’s comedy career has been transformed on both movies and tv with popular performances like in ‘Joe Dirt,’ ‘Grown Ups’ and ‘Rules of Engagement.’ Tickets

For a full list of comedy shows booked so far for 2024, click here.