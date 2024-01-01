CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s a new year and that means there is new opportunity to hear music from some of your favorite artists right here in the Lowcountry.

The first few months of the year are packed with special events – the Southeastern Wildlife Expo, Flowertown Festival, Cooper River Bridge Run, and the Credit One Charleston Open – and people across the tri-county will look forward to unwinding with live music in their backyard.

In 2023, we saw concerts from artists Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Gladys Knight, Third Eye Blind, Boys II Men, and many others, and this year is shaping up to be a rather active year for music.

Here are nine upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss:

Grammy Award-winning jazz singer Diana Krall will kick off the year with a performance at the Gaillard Center on February 12. Krall is best known for her song “When I Look in Your Eyes,” which spent 52 weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Jazz chart in 1999. (tickets)

Charleston’s own Edwin McCain will perform at the Charleston Music Hall on Friday, February 16. McCain’s songs “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask for More” – listed among the best love songs ever – were top-40 hits in the late 90s. (tickets)

Country music icon Travis Tritt is set to perform at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on March 2 as part of a solo acoustic tour. Tritt will perform acoustic renditions of his chart-topping hits and classics in a more intimate setting. (tickets)

Canadian singer/songwriter Bryan Adams will bring his “So Happy It Hurts” tour to the North Charleston Coliseum on March 12. Adams is one of the best-selling artists of all time and is known for his hits “Summer of 69,” “It’s Only Love,” which featured Tina Turner, “Heaven” and “Everything I Do, I Do It For You” among myriad others. (tickets)

Grammy Award-winning and Charleston-based band Ranky Tanky is slated to perform at the Gaillard Center on the evening of April 7 with special guest Lisa Fischer. The chart-topping musical ensemble specializes in jazz-influenced arrangements with traditional Gullah music. They most recently won a Grammy in 2023 in the category of Best Regional Roots Music Album for Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which was a recording from their performance at that festival and released in August 2022. (tickets)

Charleston-based artist and Grammy Award winner Brandon Lake will also perform in his hometown this spring. Lake, an American Christian singer/songwriter, will bring his “Tear Off the Roof” tour to Credit One Stadium on Sunday, May 5. Lake earned four Grammys in February 2023 for his work with gospel group Maverick City Music. He also serves as a worship pastor at Seacoast Church in Charleston. (tickets)

Blues singer, guitarist, and songwriter Bonnie Raitt will bring her “Just Like That” tour to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on May 9. Raitt is a three-time Grammy Award-winning artist best known for her songs “Something to Talk About,” “Thing Called Love,” and “I Can’t Make You Love Me” among others. (tickets)

Rock bands Foreigner and Styx will perform at Credit One Stadium on July 15 with special guest John Waite. The show date is part of Foreigner’s ongoing farewell tour. The Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour will kick off June 11 in Grand Rapids, MI, and comes to an end on August 28 in Sioux Falls, SD. (tickets)

New Kids on the Block and special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff will perform on July 25 at Credit One Stadium as part of the Magic Summer tour. The American boy band released their debut album, “New Kids on the Block,” in 1986 and became a smash hit in the years that followed. Their top songs include “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever),” “You Got It (The Right Stuff),” “Step By Step,” and “If You Go Away.”

Meanwhile, hit songs by Paula Abdul – singer, dancer, choreographer, and TV personality – include “Opposites Attract,” Straight Up,” “Cold Hearted,” “Forever Your Girl,” and “Rush Rush” among many others.

DJ Jazzy Jeff was known for his collaborations with the Fresh Prince (Will Smith) and even appeared in the TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince reached gold and platinum status for several albums and singles in the late 80s and early 90s. They even won the first rap Grammy Award ever presented in 1989 for “Parents Just Don’t Understand.” They won a second Grammy for “Summertime”. (tickets)

This is a short look at some of the many artists coming to the Charleston area this year. Additional concerts will likely be announced throughout the year.