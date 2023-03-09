CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- What is the most iconic landmark in Charleston?

That is the question game developers are asking locals to help create a special Charleston edition of the popular board game, Monopoly.

According to Top Trumps — a company that partners with Hasbro — spaces from the original Atlantic City version like Boardwalk and Park Place will be replaced with locally-themed squares.

The public can submit suggestions for the game by emailing charleston@toptrumps.com until April 7.

“We want to ensure that MONOPOLY: Charleston Edition is an accurate portrayal of what locals love about the Holy City, so we would love for everyone to get on ‘board’ and send us their recommendations of what they would like to see included,” Top Trumps representative Katie Hubbard said. “This edition will be everything you love about the traditional board, adapted in a way that Charlestonians will enjoy for generations to come.”

Photo Credit: Top Trumps USA Inc.

Photo Credit: Top Trumps USA Inc.

Photo Credit: Top Trumps USA Inc.

Photo Credit: Top Trumps USA Inc.

Photo Credit: Top Trumps USA Inc.

Photo Credit: Top Trumps USA Inc.

Hubbard said anything related to the Holy City could make it onto the board including the Pineapple Fountain, Charleston RiverDogs, Rainbow Row, and more.

And of course, it would not be a Monopoly board without ‘Community Chest’ and ‘Chance’ playing cards, which developers said will be customized to Charleston as well.

“It’s only fitting that one of the most historic cities in America would be represented in a special edition of one of the country’s most historic board games,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said. “We are honored to have been chosen for this partnership, and I look forward to playing a round of MONOPOLY: Charleston Edition!”

The Charleston edition is expected to hit store shelves in November.