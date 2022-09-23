NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A flock of life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs is set to come roaring through North Charleston next month.

Jurassic Quest, the “largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur show in North America,” is stopping by the Charleston Area Convention Center from Oct. 14 through Oct. 16.

Guests will “saur” back more than 66 million years as they interact with some of the largest creatures ever to roam the Earth including the 50-foot-long Megalodon, 60-foot-long Spinosauraus, 80-foot-long Apatosaurus, and, of course, the Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Kids will have the chance to jump on a dino’s back and take a ride, jump around in the dino-themed bounce house, unleash their creativity at the crafts table, go fossil hunting, and enjoy an interactive baby dinosaur and raptor training experience.

Event organizers say strollers are welcome at the self-guided experience and kids will be required to wear socks in the inflatables.

Get ready for a larger-than-life adventure by purchasing tickets here!