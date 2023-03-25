NEW YORK CITY (NEXSTAR/AP) — Actor Jonathan Majors, best known for recent roles in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “Creed III,” was arrested on Saturday in New York City on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment after a domestic dispute, according to authorities.

Representatives for Majors said in a statement to the Associated Press that Majors “has done nothing wrong.”

The New York Police Department said that officers responded to an apartment in the Chelsea neighborhood after a 911 call.

“The victim informed police she was assaulted,” an NYPD representative said. “Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

Majors, whose representatives deny any wrongdoing, confirm the actor was no longer in police custody as of Saturday night. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up,” Majors’ reps continued in an email to the AP.

After breaking through in 2019’s “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” Majors has starred in “Da 5 Bloods,” “The Harder They Fall” and last year’s “Devotion.” He also stars in the recent Sundance Film Festival entry “Magazine Dreams,” which Searchlight Pictures is to release in December.

Majors’ role in this year’s “Quantumania” is expected to set up Majors’ character Kang the Conqueror as an upcoming villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Majors is currently slated to reprise the role in the franchise’s “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars” films.