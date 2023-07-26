CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It was a big weekend across the Lowcountry as thousands flocked to theaters to catch the movie event of the summer.

The dueling premieres of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” brought record-breaking crowds to the locally-owned Terrace Theater on James Island.

“This is proof that the movie-going experience is alive and well, and we are truly touched that people choose our little theater over a big box chain,” manager Amy Marzluff said.

About 7,500 people stopped in between Thursday night and Sunday night for a showing, according to owner Paul Brown, who noted that each weekend showing of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” were sold out.

For reference, Brown said the 11,000-square-foot theater typically sees crowds of between 1,500 and 2,000 people per day.

“Terrace customers, thank you for making this past weekend the biggest in our 25-plus year history,” a Monday social media post read. “Thank you for your patronage, putting up with parking, patience, joyfulness, and patronizing our small business. And a big thank you to our staff for helping make this all so wonderful.”

Brown said moviegoers came from as far as Summerville, Ladson, and Goose Creek to experience the viral ‘Barbenheimer’ craze.

“It’s a different vibe,” he said. “Customers were so joyful.”

The theater even leaned into the hype with a special Barbie-themed refreshments package available for purchase. The bundle includes frozen Rosé, prosecco, and an assortment of pink snacks.

All evening showings of the two movies have been sold out over the past several days, so Brown encourages people to buy their tickets in advance and be patient.

“Barbie” tallied around $162 million in North American ticket sales during its four days in theaters, while “Oppenheimer” took in more than $82 million during its debut.

You can find a list of showtimes and information on how to get tickets at the Terrace Theater here.