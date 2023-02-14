BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office will again be featured on a reality show, ON PATROL: LIVE, which follows law enforcement on patrol across the nation.

The REELZ network announced Tuesday that it has ordered 90 new episodes of the series, extending the show through January 2024.

“The growth REELZ experienced in 2022 was remarkable by any measure and since the July 22 premiere of On Patrol: Live, our audience has increased every month and we expect that trend to continue into 2023 and beyond,” REELZ CEO Stan E. Hubbard said. “On Patrol: Live viewers come together to create a massive, engaged audience for three amazing hours every Friday and Saturday night.”

According to the network, nearly four million viewers tuned into the show each week and the show was top ranked in cable programming on Fridays and Saturday nights among adults aged 25 to 54.

ON PATROL: LIVE comes from producers of Live PD, which was canceled on the A&E Network after the in-custody death of Javier Ambler in March 2019. Deputies in Williamson County, Texas tried pulling Ambler over for failing to dim his headlights but a 22-minute chase into the Austin city limits ensued. Deputies deployed their tasers on Ambler, and body cam footage shows him telling them he couldn’t breathe.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office was featured on Live PD numerous times during its run.

“THANK YOU to everyone who allows us into their hearts and their homes. We truly love being a part of #OPLive,” BCSO said in a Feb. 14 Facebook post.

The show is hosted by News Nation’s Dan Abrams and features retired Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin formerly of the Tulsa Police Department and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson, Division Commander with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

ON PATROL: LIVE airs every Friday and Saturday from 9:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m. eastern time.