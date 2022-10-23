NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A young Blue Heeler and her family will take the stage with “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show” in April.

Bluey is an Australian cartoon show for children that began airing in the United States in March 2021.

The cartoon follows a 6-year-old Blue Heeler dog that often turns family time into adventure time.

In April, Bluey and her family will be bringing to life their Emmy Award-winning animated series at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

The live show will be in North Charleston April 26 and April 27.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.