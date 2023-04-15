MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Carolina Country Music Fest, held annually in June in Myrtle Beach, is up for one of the biggest honors in country music.
The four-day festival along Ocean Boulevard is among seven festivals nominated for the Academy of Country Music’s festival of the year award, organizers said Thursday in a Facebook post.
“We are thankful to you, our fans and all those that have supported us,” the post said. “Humbled to the core, AS ALWAYS and we can’t wait to see y’all in just a few short months!”
CCMF is competing with six other festivals for the ACM award. They include:
- C2C: Country to Country – UK
- Country Concert – Fort Loramie, Ohio
- Country Fest – Cadott, Wisconsin
- Country Thunder – Bristol, Tennessee
- Stagecoach Festival – Indio, California
- Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, Florida
The 58th annual ACM awards shows will be held at 8 p.m. May 11 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will serve as hosts for the event, which will steam live exclusively on Prime Video.
The 2021 award went to the Windy City Smokeout Festival in Chicago, Illinois. Among this year’s nominees, the Torguga festival won in 2019 and 2016, while the Stagecoach festival won in 2015.
This year’s CCMF, which is already sold out, is scheduled for June 8-11. Scheduled entertainers include:
- Morgan Wallen
- Miranda Lambert
- Brooks & Dunn
- Hardy
- Travis Tritt
- Whiskey Myers
- Scotty McCreery
- Tracy Lawrence
- Brett Michaels
- Ernest
- Lainey Wilson
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Ian Munsick
- Jon Langston
- Chase Matthew
- Megan Moroney
- Rome & Duddy
- Drake Milligan
- Kidd G
- Seaforth
- John Morgan
- Davisson Brothers
- Alana Springsteen
- Dylan Marlowe
- Channing Wilson
- Lauren Watkins
- Neon Union
- Ben Chapman
- Greylan James
- Drew Green
- Parish County Line
- Gillian Smith
- Lauren Hall
- Dee Jay Silver