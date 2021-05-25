Casting agents looking for ‘muscle men’ to appear in filming for The Righteous Gemstones

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Casting agents are looking for ‘muscle men’ and body builders to appear as featured extras in upcoming scenes for the HBO series The Righteous Gemstones.

Filming will take place on Friday, May 28th with a $150 pay rate.

Tona B. Dahlquist Casting﻿ says those interested must be 100% available on Friday, with an estimated filming time between 2:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

You must be able to have two pre-filming COVID-19 tests (taken between Tuesday through Thursday), which will be paid for and provided by production at their testing site.

“Those filming will receive an additional $100 ($50 per test) added to their filming day voucher for simply being tested for us,” casting agents said.

To be considered for the role, sent submissions to TRG2extras@gmail.com with heading: 5/28 MUSCLE MEN in the subject line.

You should include two current photos from your cellphone, up-close and full length, your name, age, height/weight, clothing sizes, description of visible tattoos and piercings.