Casting agents looking to fill variety of extra roles for ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ season 2

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Does your child know how to play the clavichord? Can you rock the handbells? Casting agents are looking to cast extras in several roles for season 2 of “the Righteous Gemstones.”

The HBO show is filming in the Lowcountry.

And the Lord said, “Let there be Season 2!” We’re back in production! #therighteousgemstones @HBO pic.twitter.com/oS7EArVgiz — Rough House Pictures (@roughhousepics) March 25, 2021

Tona B. Dahlquist Casting announced they are looking for a variety of extras to appear in upcoming scenes, including church goers, a young male child who can play the clavichord or piano, and restaurant staff/customers.

Casting agents say they are especially in need of males and “ethic males and females.”

Band members who can play handbells must be able to attend rehearsal on March 29th and film on March 30th.

15 males and 17 females are needed to portray church goers for filming on March 30th and 31st.

Additionally, 18 extras – three staff restaurant staff members and 15 customers – are needed for a fast-food scene on March 31st.

Specific information about these roles and what information you should submit to casting agents can be found on the Tona B. Dahlquist Casting page on Facebook.