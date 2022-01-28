Charleston Comedy Festival returns next month after 2-year hiatus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Get ready to laugh, Charleston!

The Charleston Comedy Festival, put on by Theatre 99, will return Feb. 23-26 after taking a 2-year break for the coronavirus pandemic.

The 3-day event will feature over a dozen shows from local and national comedians and improv groups at four different venues: Theatre 99, The Sparrow, FAME Performing Arts, and Old Trolley Theatre.

Featured performers include The Have Nots!, Mary Kay Has a Posse, Charleston Stand Up Showcase, Amber Nash (Pam Poovey from Archer), and C.H.A.M.P.S.

Click here for the full schedule and to purchase tickets.

