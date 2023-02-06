CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Musicians from the Lowcountry took home awards during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards.

Charleston-based band Ranky Tanky won in the category of Best Regional Roots Music Album for Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which was a recording from their performance at that festival and released in August 2022.

US music group Ranky Tanky accepts the award for Best Regional Roots Music Album during the pre-telecast show of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) Members of US music group Ranky Tanky hold the award for Best Regional Roots Music Album in the press room during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Ranky Tanky, a chart-topping musical ensemble specializing in jazz-influenced arrangements with traditional Gullah music, previously won a Grammy in the same category back in 2010 for the album ‘Good Time.’

Meanwhile, Charleston native singer and songwriter Brandon Lake earned four Grammys during Sunday night’s show for his work with gospel group Maverick City Music.

Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin accept the award for Best Gospel Album during the pre-telecast show of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Choir Maverick City Music poses with the awards for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album and Best Gospel Album in the press room during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Lake, a member of the group, also serves as a worship pastor at Seacoast Church in Charleston.

Maverick City Music won in the category of Best Gospel Performance/Song for the song “Kingdom,” along with Kirk Franklin. They also won in the category of Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for “Fear Is Not My Future,” Best Gospel Album for “Kingdom Book One Deluxe,” and Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for “Breathe.”

The group won its first Grammy in 2022 for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album. They have received nearly a dozen nominations since 2020.

Lake is currently traveling the U.S. on his Miracle Nights Tour for the new album “Help!” He is set to perform in Atlanta, Georgia on April 14.