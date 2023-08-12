ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – From your Netflix screens to The Windjammer stage, Outer Banks star Charles “Chip” Esten will share his love of music Saturday in Isle of Palms.

Chip Esten is known for his roles as “Ward Cameron” on the Netflix hit show Outer Banks and “Deacon Claybourne” in Nashville.

The Lowcountry was the backdrop throughout several seasons of Outer Banks. Now, the area holds a special place in Esten’s heart.

Love Ain’t Pretty (Credit: Sweet Talk Publicity)

On Saturday, Esten will preview songs from his debut album, Love Ain’t Pretty, at The Windjammer in Isle of Palms.

News 2’s Brendan Clark spoke with Esten ahead of the show.

“In this crazy world we live in where everything can be AI, this is the one thing they haven’t been able to that to yet,” Esten said as he looked over The Windjammer’s performance space.

This is Esten’s third year performing at The Windjammer.

“To be right here and take these songs that I wrote with my close friends and play them loud and proud them in front of a Windjammer audience,” he said.

After 10 years in the making, Esten is set to release his independent album on January 26, 2024.

Fans can preview the highly anticipated album at Esten’s show Saturday night at The Windjammer.