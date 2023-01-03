NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Comedic icons are bringing the laughs to North Charleston later this month.

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, who have been co-headlining a U.S. tour, added five new stops in the U.S. for early 2023 including Oklahoma City, Memphis, Birmingham, St. Louis, and North Charleston.

Rock and Chappelle are set to perform at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, January 27.

Ticket pre-sale will begin Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Simply use the code: LAUGH. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday.