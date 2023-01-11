DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- American country music star Eric Church is bringing his “Outsiders Revival Tour” to the Lowcountry this summer.

The “Heart on Fire” singer will perform at Credit One Stadium on June 30 with special guests Parker McCollum and Morgan Wade.

He announced the tour on Twitter Wednesday morning, noting it is the first exclusively outdoor tour of his career.

“We have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now,” he wrote.

The Grammy-nominated and Country Music Association award-winning artist has released nine studio albums.

Tickets for the “Outsiders Revival Tour” go on sale on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10:00 a.m.