NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- One-day tickets are now on sale for the second annual Riverfront Revival music festival, headlined by the Lowcountry’s own Darius Rucker.

The festival, which features family-friendly music, will return to North Charleston’s Riverfront Park on Saturday, October 7, and Sunday, October 8, 2023, following a successful inaugural event in 2022.

Performances will span across two stages each day, with music going from 1:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday and 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The musical lineup features a mix of country and rock artists including Band of Horses, Niko Moon, Lainey Wilson, and Turnpike Troubadours, among others.

Festival-goers can also enjoy food, drinks, art, and culture from local vendors.

One-day general admission passes start at $105 plus fees and a portion of the proceeds from each ticket will be donated to the Pediatric Cancer Program at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital, a cause Rucker is passionate about.

Organizers say there are limited two-day weekend passes still available for purchase.

For more information on how to purchase tickets, click here.