NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Music legend Daryl Hall is hitting the stage for his first solo tour in more than a decade, including a stop in North Charleston next month.

Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band is set to perform at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on August 11.

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014, Hall is the co-founder and lead vocalist for the best-selling duo Hall & Oates which has sold 40 million albums with iconic hits like “Rich Girl,” “You Make My Dreams,” “Maneater,” and more.

Outside of his work with Hall & Oates, Hall has released five solo albums. His latest BeforeAfter, released on April 1, is a compilation of 30 songs that span more than a 40-year solo career. Six of the songs are from Hall’s web series, Live From Daryl’s House.

Want a chance to see Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band with special guest Todd Rundgren at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center? Enter to win 2 tickets to the show!

—

Cover Photo: Mark Maglio