Dave Matthews Band coming to Credit One Stadium this summer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Get ready to jam, Charleston!

Dave Matthews Band is taking the stage on back-to-back nights at Credit One Stadium this June.

The popular group is set to perform on June 3 and 4 as part of their 2022 Summer Tour.

Dave Matthews Band is the first band to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has sold more than 38 million CDs and DVDs. In 1996, the group won the Grammy for Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group for “So Much to Say”.

Renowned for their live performances, Dave Matthews Band is known for playing songs differently each show.

