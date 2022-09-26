NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dear Evan Hansen will stop at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center in November.

According to the North Charleston Coliseum, the national tour of Dear Evan Hansen will make its stop in the lowcountry from November 22 through 27.

Dear Evan Hansen is an award-winning Broadway show that was described by NBC Nightly News as “an inspiring anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond.”

Immediately following its 2016 Broadway debut, Dear Evan Hansen won six Tony Awards.

The North American tour of Dear Evan Hansen is produced by Stacey Mindich.

Tickets will go on sale on October 3. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at the North Charleston PAC box office.