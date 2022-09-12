NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lowcountry residents will once again have the opportunity to experience the magic of Disney when ‘Disney on Ice’ returns this fall.

Beloved Disney characters will grace the ice at the North Charleston Coliseum from Oct. 27 through Oct. 30.

During the signature show “Let’s Celebrate,” Mickey and Minnie Mouse take fans on a journey through the Disney universe with special appearances by more than 50 characters including stars from Toy Story 4, Frozen, The Lion King, Finding Dory, Donald Duck, and Goofy, among others.

Several Disney princesses will join in on the celebration too including Cinderella, Snow White, Belle, Jasmine, Tiana, Snow White, Ariel, and Sleeping Beauty.

Guests can get 20% off tickets for the show using code “DONIC” now through Sept. 28.

All guests aged 2 and older are required to have a ticket. Click here to purchase tickets.