NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Aladdin will stop at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center in February.

According to the North Charleston Coliseum, the national tour of Aladdin will perform in the lowcountry from February 26 through 26.

Adapted from the animated Disney film, the 2023 North American tour of Aladdin is directed by Thomas Schumacher.

The musical will bring centuries-old folk tales like, “One Thousand and One Nights” to life with music from award-winning composers and lyricists.

Tickets will go on sale on November 7. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at the North Charleston PAC box office.