Extras needed to portray gemstone workers during ‘Righteous Gemstones’ filming

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Casting directors are looking for nearly 30 adults to portray gemstone workers for episodes in season 2 of the HBO show ‘The Righteous Gemstones.’

Tona B. Dahlquist Casting, the lead casting agency in charge of booking extras for the series, announced it is looking for 27 adults to play “1993 gemstone workers” for filming on April 7th.

They also need eight kids to play some of the worker’s children.

Individuals must fit one of the sizes listed below. Casting agents say individuals will need to attend a fitting on April 1st and have a required COVID-19 test prior to both the fitting and filming.

Shirt sizes for men:

1- 14.5 x 33 or S

2- 15 x 32/33 or S/M suit would be 40Short

3-15 or 15.5 x 34 or M

6-16 x 33/34/35 or L

2-16.5 x 35 or L or 42Regular or 42Long

3-17 or 17.5 x35 or XL or 44Regular or 44Long

1-17.5 x 37 or 44Long or 46Regular or 46Long

1-18×34 or XXL or 46-48 suit

Shirt sizes for women:

4-XS (0-2)

4-S (4)

4-M (6)

4-L (8/10)

4-XL (12)

Shirt sizes for children:

14-Youth XL 12-14-16 or Adult Small

4- Youth L or 10

4-youth S or 8

Those interested should send their submissions to TRG2extras@gmail.com with ‘4/7 GEMSTONES REQUEST’ in the subject line.

Since specific sizes are needed, casing directors ask anyone submitting for these roles to include their complete wardrobe size.

You should also include two current photos – close and full length, your name, phone number, age, city/state where you reside, height and weight, complete clothing sizes, and a description of any visible tattoos or piercings.